Dollar Climbs Amid Political Shifts in Japan and Euro Area

The dollar strengthened against the yen amid political changes in Japan, with Sanae Takaichi likely to become the first female prime minister. Investors are cautious due to potential fiscal expansions. Meanwhile, U.S. credit risks persist, influencing currency and market dynamics globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 17:42 IST
The dollar ascended against the yen on Monday, reflecting shifts in investor focus towards political developments in Japan and the eurozone. This comes as U.S. credit risk concerns continue to linger, weighing on market sentiment. The yen weakened, driven by the anticipated premiership of conservative Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi's prospective coalition with Japan's right-wing party has raised apprehensions about possible fiscal expansions, potentially affecting the Japanese currency's strength. Market analyst Lee Hardman highlighted the moderately expansionary nature of the coalition's fiscal plans, prompting investors to watch closely.

Meanwhile, the euro managed a slight gain against the dollar amid easing tensions in France. However, the lingering uncertainty in budget talks keeps the euro's strength in check. The dollar index gained marginally, reflecting ongoing resilience amid global economic uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

