Sterling Slips Amid Economic Concerns and Inflation Data Focus
Sterling's winning streak was halted as concerns over the British economy impacted sentiment, causing the currency to fall against the euro and dollar. Economists predict UK's services inflation data to undershoot the Bank of England’s forecasts, influencing market expectations. Potential trade tension between the U.S. and China further complicates the economic outlook.
Sterling saw a halt in its three-day winning streak as it depreciated against the dollar and euro on Monday. Concerns about the British economy overshadowed market sentiment, fueling fears of weak economic performance.
Economists anticipate that the upcoming UK's services inflation data may likely fall short of the Bank of England's projections. According to Francesco Pesole, a forex strategist at ING, if inflation data misses expectations, it could contribute further to a dovish outlook in the British swap curve, impacting the pound negatively this week.
Moreover, while Sterling dropped by 0.10% to $1.3427, wider economic developments including political changes in Japan and the eurozone, as well as potential trade conflicts between the U.S. and China, are influencing investors' decisions. Analysts note a sharp fall in short-dated British gilts, signaling more interest rate cuts, adding to Sterling's downward pressure.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sterling
- economy
- inflation
- data
- Bank of England
- pound
- trade war
- British currency
- euro
- interest rates
ALSO READ
US-China trade war clouds global economic outlook as 'new normal' emerges
Trade war: China borrows from US playbook to hit back at it
New Zealand's finmin eyes stronger regional ties in face of US-China trade war
EXCLUSIVE-WTO chief urges US, China to de-escalate trade war, or risk long-term hit to global growth
RPT-COLUMN-The 'phoney trade war' may be ending: Mike Dolan