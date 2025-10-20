Sterling Slips Amid Economic Concerns and Inflation Data Focus

Sterling saw a halt in its three-day winning streak as it depreciated against the dollar and euro on Monday. Concerns about the British economy overshadowed market sentiment, fueling fears of weak economic performance.

Economists anticipate that the upcoming UK's services inflation data may likely fall short of the Bank of England's projections. According to Francesco Pesole, a forex strategist at ING, if inflation data misses expectations, it could contribute further to a dovish outlook in the British swap curve, impacting the pound negatively this week.

Moreover, while Sterling dropped by 0.10% to $1.3427, wider economic developments including political changes in Japan and the eurozone, as well as potential trade conflicts between the U.S. and China, are influencing investors' decisions. Analysts note a sharp fall in short-dated British gilts, signaling more interest rate cuts, adding to Sterling's downward pressure.