Air India Express Flight: Technical Snag and Safe Resolution

An Air India Express flight bound for Dibrugarh from Guwahati returned due to a technical snag. The Boeing 737 Max 8 experienced an avionics issue related to a wing before landing. After engineers resolved the issue, the flight proceeded safely to its destination. No passenger injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dibrugarh | Updated: 20-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 19:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight en route to Dibrugarh found itself back in Guwahati after a sudden technical glitch on Monday.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, initially departing at 12.20 pm, experienced avionics issues just before its scheduled landing at 1.25 pm, necessitating its return.

Engineers quickly addressed and resolved the problem, allowing the plane to safely reach Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm without injury to any passengers. Air India's spokesperson remained unavailable for comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

