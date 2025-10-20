Air India Express Flight: Technical Snag and Safe Resolution

An Air India Express flight en route to Dibrugarh found itself back in Guwahati after a sudden technical glitch on Monday.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, initially departing at 12.20 pm, experienced avionics issues just before its scheduled landing at 1.25 pm, necessitating its return.

Engineers quickly addressed and resolved the problem, allowing the plane to safely reach Dibrugarh at 6.20 pm without injury to any passengers. Air India's spokesperson remained unavailable for comment.

