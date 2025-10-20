Left Menu

Kering's Beauty Sale to L'Oreal: A Strategic Debt Reduction Move

Kering has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal for €4 billion. This move marks the first major decision by CEO Luca de Meo to reduce Kering's debt and shift strategic focus. The sale includes the Creed fragrance line and licenses for Kering's brands, like Gucci and Balenciaga.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 22:59 IST
Kering's Beauty Sale to L'Oreal: A Strategic Debt Reduction Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to reduce debt, Gucci's owner Kering has agreed to sell its beauty business to L'Oreal for 4 billion euros. This significant decision marks the first major step by new CEO Luca de Meo as he works to reshape the luxury group. The deal will see L'Oreal acquiring the Creed fragrance line, along with 50-year rights to develop products under Kering's fashion labels, including Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga.

The decision comes just two months after de Meo took over, as he seeks to reverse his predecessor's strategic expansions. L'Oreal's purchase is seen as wise by analysts, given the high debt levels Kering faces. Shares in both companies rose following the announcement. De Meo hinted at more deals on the horizon, aiming to focus on Kering's core strengths while considering divestments, such as the eyewear division, to further reduce the debt burden.

This sale allows Kering to address its significant debt, which had reached 9.5 billion euros by June. The company has struggled with weak performance in its beauty division and declining growth in key markets for Gucci. By selling its beauty business, Kering takes a significant step towards financial stability, freeing resources to focus on its most promising divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

Australia and U.S. Forge Billion-Dollar Investment Pact

 United States
2
Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

Kering's Strategic Shift: Luca de Meo's Bold Move with L'Oreal

 Global
3
Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

Third Gender Protest: A Call for Respect

 India
4
Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

Zelenskiy's Strategic European Tour: Strengthening Alliances Amidst Conflict

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025