Andhra IT Minister Fosters Global Collaborations in Australia

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh wrapped up the fifth day of his Australian tour, focusing on creating partnerships in sectors like technology, tourism, healthcare, and education. His itinerary included strategic meetings with notable institutions and entities, aiming to boost Andhra Pradesh's digital and economic landscape.

Lokesh held discussions with Bupa to propose the establishment of a Global Capability Centre in Visakhapatnam, which would bolster the state's digital health and IT ecosystem. He sought collaborations with Australian universities in AI, cybersecurity, and renewable energy, fostering reciprocal knowledge and resource exchanges.

The minister underlined Andhra Pradesh's commitment to becoming a hub of innovation during his talks with Australian officials. He highlighted potential avenues for joint ventures, especially in skill development and sustainable growth, and invited Australian businesses to invest in the state, noting its recent success in attracting significant economic contributions.

