Andhra IT Minister Fosters Global Collaborations in Australia

Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, concluded a significant Australian tour, advocating partnerships in technology, tourism, healthcare, and education. He engaged with universities, promoted Andhra's investment prospects, and explored collaborations in AI, cybersecurity, and renewable energy. Lokesh invited Australian entities for joint initiatives in digital health and youth skill development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 23-10-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh wrapped up the fifth day of his Australian tour, focusing on creating partnerships in sectors like technology, tourism, healthcare, and education. His itinerary included strategic meetings with notable institutions and entities, aiming to boost Andhra Pradesh's digital and economic landscape.

Lokesh held discussions with Bupa to propose the establishment of a Global Capability Centre in Visakhapatnam, which would bolster the state's digital health and IT ecosystem. He sought collaborations with Australian universities in AI, cybersecurity, and renewable energy, fostering reciprocal knowledge and resource exchanges.

The minister underlined Andhra Pradesh's commitment to becoming a hub of innovation during his talks with Australian officials. He highlighted potential avenues for joint ventures, especially in skill development and sustainable growth, and invited Australian businesses to invest in the state, noting its recent success in attracting significant economic contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

