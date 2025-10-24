Air Canada to Trim Management: Workforce Realignment After Strike
Air Canada has cut approximately 400 management positions, roughly 1% of its workforce, following a flight attendants' strike that disrupted operations earlier this year. The airline has also adjusted its earnings forecast due to this strike's financial impact.
In a significant move aimed at optimizing operations, Air Canada announced the reduction of around 400 management positions, constituting about 1% of its total workforce. This decision follows a disruptive four-day strike by flight attendants earlier in the year.
The strike led to grounded flights and forced the airline to reconsider its financial outlook. As a result, Air Canada withdrew its previously issued earnings forecast and now anticipates a decline in its adjusted core profit.
The airline's upcoming earnings report, scheduled for November 5, is expected to provide further insight into the financial effects of the labor disruption. The management cuts are seen as an effort to stabilize operations and improve efficiency.
