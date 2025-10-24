Mixed Opening for Indian Markets Amid US-India Trade Deal Hopes
Indian stock markets opened flat as investors await a potential US-India trade deal announcement. Despite uncertainties, key indices showed mixed trends with export-oriented sectors gaining. Global factors, such as sanctions on Russian companies, influenced sentiment. Major company results are expected, adding to the market's anticipation.
Indian stock markets recorded a flat opening on Friday as investors exercised caution in anticipation of a possible trade deal between the United States and India. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,935.10 points, up by 43.70 points or 0.17%, while the BSE Sensex started at 84,667.23, rising by 110.83 points or 0.13%.
Market experts noted a high level of optimism among investors regarding the pending trade deal. However, no official announcement has been made yet. According to Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, 'Indian markets experienced an initial rise, largely due to hopeful expectations surrounding the US-India trade discussions, bolstering sectors like textiles and IT.'
Despite pressure on broader market indices, the Nifty Metal index rose over 1.12%, while others like Nifty FMCG faced declines. Globally, sanctions on major Russian oil companies and declining precious metal prices further affected market sentiment. Experts suggest these events may expedite a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.
