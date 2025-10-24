Left Menu

Mixed Opening for Indian Markets Amid US-India Trade Deal Hopes

Indian stock markets opened flat as investors await a potential US-India trade deal announcement. Despite uncertainties, key indices showed mixed trends with export-oriented sectors gaining. Global factors, such as sanctions on Russian companies, influenced sentiment. Major company results are expected, adding to the market's anticipation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 10:24 IST
Mixed Opening for Indian Markets Amid US-India Trade Deal Hopes
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets recorded a flat opening on Friday as investors exercised caution in anticipation of a possible trade deal between the United States and India. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,935.10 points, up by 43.70 points or 0.17%, while the BSE Sensex started at 84,667.23, rising by 110.83 points or 0.13%.

Market experts noted a high level of optimism among investors regarding the pending trade deal. However, no official announcement has been made yet. According to Ajay Bagga, a banking and market expert, 'Indian markets experienced an initial rise, largely due to hopeful expectations surrounding the US-India trade discussions, bolstering sectors like textiles and IT.'

Despite pressure on broader market indices, the Nifty Metal index rose over 1.12%, while others like Nifty FMCG faced declines. Globally, sanctions on major Russian oil companies and declining precious metal prices further affected market sentiment. Experts suggest these events may expedite a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

Cyclone Alert: Southeast Bay of Bengal Weather Update

 India
2
Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at poll rally in Samastipur.

Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay, vote for good governance: PM Modi at po...

 India
3
Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Troop Decision

Bay Area Diplomacy: How Tech Leaders and Mayor Influenced Trump's Federal Tr...

 Global
4
Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

Empowering Youth: Modi's Vision for India's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data, not algorithms, is true power behind artificial intelligence

EU faces dual crisis of energy poverty and poor health in the East

Blockchain meets AI: Smarter, confidence-based crypto trading system

AI’s hidden economy: The emergence of cosine capital in the age of LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025