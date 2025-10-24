BIRC 2025: Revolutionizing the Global Rice Trade in India

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 is poised to transform global rice commerce as it convenes in New Delhi on October 30-31. In partnership with the Department of Commerce and the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation, the event will gather industry leaders to foster transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in rice trading.

Key stakeholders from ministries, state governments, and international research centers will contribute to discussions aimed at fortifying India's role in global food supply chains. Partner countries, including the Philippines and Myanmar, will send delegations to participate in this landmark event, which underscores rice's vital role in global food security.

At the conference, attendees will witness the debut of India's first AI-based rice sorting technology, designed to improve sorting precision and reduce resource consumption. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will also launch a unified digital platform to streamline export processes, underscoring the conference's commitment to innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)