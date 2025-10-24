Left Menu

BIRC 2025: Revolutionizing the Global Rice Trade in India

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025, organized by the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation, aims to innovate the global rice trade with a focus on sustainable practices. Scheduled for October 30-31 in New Delhi, the event will showcase AI-driven technology and engage stakeholders worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 20:28 IST
BIRC 2025: Revolutionizing the Global Rice Trade in India
Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 curtain raiser press conference (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 is poised to transform global rice commerce as it convenes in New Delhi on October 30-31. In partnership with the Department of Commerce and the Indian Rice Exporters' Federation, the event will gather industry leaders to foster transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in rice trading.

Key stakeholders from ministries, state governments, and international research centers will contribute to discussions aimed at fortifying India's role in global food supply chains. Partner countries, including the Philippines and Myanmar, will send delegations to participate in this landmark event, which underscores rice's vital role in global food security.

At the conference, attendees will witness the debut of India's first AI-based rice sorting technology, designed to improve sorting precision and reduce resource consumption. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will also launch a unified digital platform to streamline export processes, underscoring the conference's commitment to innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

 India
2
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
3
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
4
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025