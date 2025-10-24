Celebrating The Pioneering Journey of Metro Railway Kolkata
Metro Railway Kolkata marked its 41st Foundation Day, celebrating the inception of India's first rapid transit system on October 24, 1984. Initially operating between Esplanade and Bhowanipore, the Metro has since been a key, eco-friendly transport provider in the city. Construction began in the 1970s.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 21:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Metro Railway Kolkata celebrated its 41st Foundation Day, highlighting the launch of India's first rapid transit system on October 24, 1984. The initial route connected Esplanade and Bhowanipore in the city.
General Manager Subhransu Mishra reaffirmed Metro Railway's dedication to providing eco-friendly, comfortable, punctual, and cost-effective transportation solutions for Kolkata's residents.
The Metro has played a crucial role in the city's transport system since it first rolled out on a 3.4 km underground track after construction began in the 1970s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India
Samajwadi Party Rallies Behind INDIA Bloc Allies in Bihar
Pitbull's Triumphant Return to India: Feel This Moment
This decade belongs to PM Modi; that means automatically it belongs to Indians: AP CM Naidu tells PTI.
Fadnavis Defends India's Growth Under Modi's Leadership