Celebrating The Pioneering Journey of Metro Railway Kolkata

Metro Railway Kolkata celebrated its 41st Foundation Day, highlighting the launch of India's first rapid transit system on October 24, 1984. The initial route connected Esplanade and Bhowanipore in the city.

General Manager Subhransu Mishra reaffirmed Metro Railway's dedication to providing eco-friendly, comfortable, punctual, and cost-effective transportation solutions for Kolkata's residents.

The Metro has played a crucial role in the city's transport system since it first rolled out on a 3.4 km underground track after construction began in the 1970s.

(With inputs from agencies.)