OUP India Apologizes Over Unverified Claims About Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press India has publicly apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, over certain 'unverified statements' in a book published over two decades ago.

The apology follows the identification of inaccuracies in the book 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India' by James Laine, published in 2003. Pages 31, 33, 34, and 93 reportedly contained unverified claims about Shivaji Maharaj that led to widespread controversy.

In 2004, the situation escalated when over 150 Sambhaji Brigade activists vandalized the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, accusing it of aiding the controversial work. OUP India has since expressed regret and apologized to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public for the distress caused, as attested in a public notice from the publisher's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan.