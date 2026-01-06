Left Menu

OUP India Apologizes Over Unverified Claims About Shivaji Maharaj

Oxford University Press India apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant, for unverified statements made in a 2003 book that triggered controversy. The publisher acknowledged errors in James Laine's book relating to Shivaji Maharaj and expressed regret for the distress caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 06-01-2026 23:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oxford University Press India has publicly apologized to Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th descendant of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, over certain 'unverified statements' in a book published over two decades ago.

The apology follows the identification of inaccuracies in the book 'Shivaji: Hindu King in Islamic India' by James Laine, published in 2003. Pages 31, 33, 34, and 93 reportedly contained unverified claims about Shivaji Maharaj that led to widespread controversy.

In 2004, the situation escalated when over 150 Sambhaji Brigade activists vandalized the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Pune, accusing it of aiding the controversial work. OUP India has since expressed regret and apologized to Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale and the public for the distress caused, as attested in a public notice from the publisher's former Managing Director, Sayeed Manzar Khan.

