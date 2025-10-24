Left Menu

Tragic Bus Fire Spurs Call for Safety Reforms in IT Corridor

The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) seeks a detailed probe into a Kurnool district bus accident that resulted in 20 deaths, including two software engineers. The association urges heightened safety standards, emphasizing the tragedy's significant impact on the technology sector.

Updated: 24-10-2025 21:32 IST
The Greater Bengaluru IT Companies and Industries Association (GBITCIA) has called on government agencies for a thorough investigation following a devastating bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district that claimed 20 lives. The accident saw a Bengaluru-bound bus catch fire after striking a two-wheeler, tragically killing several tech professionals.

Among the victims, 36 passengers were linked to the IT corridor, underscoring the accident's severe impact on the technology community. Two software engineers were among those who perished, highlighting a shared sense of loss in the industry. The association has emphasized the need for stringent safety measures for all intercity travelers, particularly in the tech sector.

GBITCIA has expressed its commitment to aiding affected families and facilitating cooperation between its member companies, local authorities, and emergency services. They urge immediate action to prevent future incidents and continue to advocate for safer travel for IT professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

