Self-Reliance: Building National Pride through Swadeshi

India is championing the cause of self-reliance not just as an economic program but as an integral part of nation-building, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speaking at the Atmanirbhar Bharat conference, he urged citizens to incorporate 'Swadeshi' products into their lives, signaling a return to indigenous roots.

Birla highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, steps are being taken to ensure India's path towards self-reliance is steadfast. Respect and production of indigenous goods form the backbone of this vision, asserting the connection to national dignity. He emphasized the role of various sectors including industry, education, and tourism in this journey.

Kota's development is undergoing significant advancements, with investment in the redevelopment of major railway stations and improved infrastructure. The establishment of nine ethanol plants in Taleda and a new unit by CFCL aims to offer new employment opportunities, reflecting the region's rapid economic growth and modern connectivity.