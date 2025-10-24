Left Menu

Self-Reliance: Building National Pride through Swadeshi

Om Birla emphasizes the importance of self-reliance as a fundamental aspect of nation-building, encouraging the use of 'Swadeshi' products. Highlighting local opportunities in Kota, he discusses developments in connectivity and infrastructure, including new ethanol plants and redeveloped railway stations, which aim to enhance economic growth and employment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 24-10-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 22:51 IST
Self-Reliance: Building National Pride through Swadeshi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is championing the cause of self-reliance not just as an economic program but as an integral part of nation-building, according to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Speaking at the Atmanirbhar Bharat conference, he urged citizens to incorporate 'Swadeshi' products into their lives, signaling a return to indigenous roots.

Birla highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, steps are being taken to ensure India's path towards self-reliance is steadfast. Respect and production of indigenous goods form the backbone of this vision, asserting the connection to national dignity. He emphasized the role of various sectors including industry, education, and tourism in this journey.

Kota's development is undergoing significant advancements, with investment in the redevelopment of major railway stations and improved infrastructure. The establishment of nine ethanol plants in Taleda and a new unit by CFCL aims to offer new employment opportunities, reflecting the region's rapid economic growth and modern connectivity.

TRENDING

1
India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

India dismiss Australia for 236 in 46.4 overs in third ODI in Sydney.

 Global
2
RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

RJD Leader Defects to BJP Ahead of Bihar Assembly Polls

 India
3
Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

Ferrari Unleashes the 'Token Ferrari 499P' to Capture Tech-Savvy Millennials

 Global
4
Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two companies to invest Rs 855 cr in unit: Regulatory filing.

Facebook to hold 30 pc interest in AI venture of Reliance Industries; two co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rising energy footprint spurs call for compute-linked clean capacity obligations

Global farming faces radical shift as AI and regenerative practices converge

ChatGPT can execute real engineering tasks in seconds

Low-power, high-performance: Future of generative AI in IoT systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025