Tragic Jeep Plunge Claims Eight Lives in Nepal's Karnali Province

In Nepal's Karnali province, a jeep accident resulted in eight deaths and ten injuries. The vehicle, carrying 18 passengers, fell 700 feet due to overspeeding. Seven individuals died instantly, one succumbed later in the hospital. The injured are receiving treatment at Rukum's District Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 25-10-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Tragedy struck in Nepal's Karnali province as a jeep carrying 18 passengers veered off a hillside, leading to the deaths of eight people and injuring ten others. The incident occurred on Friday night in Bafikot's Jharmare area, Rukum West district, around 500 km west of Kathmandu.

The jeep was en route to Syalikhadi in Athbiskot Municipality from Khalanga, Musikot, when it plunged 700 feet down the slope. Preliminary findings by the police indicate that overspeeding was a contributing factor to the devastating accident.

According to the police, seven victims were killed instantly, while another succumbed to injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The deceased, aged between 15 and 30, and the injured are currently being treated at Rukum's District Hospital in Salle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

