Revival of Air Cargo Services at Arunachal's Donyi Polo Airport Crucial for State's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh's Civil Aviation Minister Balo Raja has appealed for the reinstatement of air cargo services at the Donyi Polo Airport, Hollongi. These services were halted temporarily after operations moved to the airport's new terminal building on September 4.

Balo Raja highlighted the importance of air cargo in facilitating state development, pointing out the heightened expectations among the populace. With events like the India International Trade Fair 2025 on the horizon, he noted the necessity of these services for a large number of MSMEs in the region.

The minister also underscored the logistical needs associated with the upcoming local body elections in December, citing the requirement for air cargo services to transport EVMs and other election materials efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)