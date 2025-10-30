Delhi Government Eases Regulations on Overaged Vehicle NOC Applications
The Delhi government has removed the one-year limit on NOC applications for deregistered vehicles, benefiting owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. This move aims to reduce pollution and congestion by allowing older vehicles to re-register in other states.
The Delhi government has lifted the one-year restriction on obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for deregistered overage vehicles, providing relief to numerous vehicle owners. This decision primarily targets diesel vehicles over a decade old and petrol vehicles exceeding 15 years, facilitating their re-registration outside the Delhi-NCR region, according to an official statement.
Previously, the guideline 'Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024' imposed a one-year limit for NOC applications post-registration expiry. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh noted the deadline was causing many vehicles to remain stranded, contributing to pollution and congestion issues. By relaxing this rule, the government aims to improve air quality and alleviate traffic.
Prompted by public feedback and internal assessments, the policy update allows deregistered vehicles to be legally transferred to permissible areas. This aligns with past legal rulings prohibiting older vehicles in Delhi, supporting the strategic phasing out of polluting automobiles from the city.
