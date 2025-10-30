Left Menu

Delhi Government Eases Regulations on Overaged Vehicle NOC Applications

The Delhi government has removed the one-year limit on NOC applications for deregistered vehicles, benefiting owners of diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. This move aims to reduce pollution and congestion by allowing older vehicles to re-register in other states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-10-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 20:37 IST
Delhi Government Eases Regulations on Overaged Vehicle NOC Applications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has lifted the one-year restriction on obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for deregistered overage vehicles, providing relief to numerous vehicle owners. This decision primarily targets diesel vehicles over a decade old and petrol vehicles exceeding 15 years, facilitating their re-registration outside the Delhi-NCR region, according to an official statement.

Previously, the guideline 'Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024' imposed a one-year limit for NOC applications post-registration expiry. Transport Minister Pankaj Singh noted the deadline was causing many vehicles to remain stranded, contributing to pollution and congestion issues. By relaxing this rule, the government aims to improve air quality and alleviate traffic.

Prompted by public feedback and internal assessments, the policy update allows deregistered vehicles to be legally transferred to permissible areas. This aligns with past legal rulings prohibiting older vehicles in Delhi, supporting the strategic phasing out of polluting automobiles from the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congress' track record ahead of Assembly polls

"What has Rahul Gandhi done for Bihar?": BJP's Dilip Ghosh questions Congre...

 India
2
Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

Yogi Adityanath's Charismatic Bhojpuri Greeting in Bihar

 India
3
Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

Vietnam and UK Tighten Ties to Curb Illegal Migration

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remain in voters list, alleges Amit Shah in Begusarai rally.

Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad want to ensure that names of infiltrators remai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025