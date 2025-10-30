ITC Ltd: Strong Q2 Earnings Despite Challenges
ITC Ltd reported a 2.6% rise in net profit for Q2 FY'26, excluding hotels business now under ITC Hotels Ltd. FMCG segment led growth despite agri and operational challenges. Key developments include mergers, delisting from CSE, and appointing Amitabh Kant as a director effective January 2026.
ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, has reported a notable 2.6% year-on-year enhancement in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs 5,187 crore.
The company's key FMCG division, excluding its newly independent hotels segment, spearheaded this growth. Despite a decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 21,256 crore, its cigarette and branded product lines saw a significant 7% surge.
Operational challenges sparked by weather and GST rate changes were emphasized, alongside strategic mergers and corporate governance shifts, including Amitabh Kant's impending board entry.
