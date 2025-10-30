ITC Ltd: Strong Q2 Earnings Despite Challenges

ITC Ltd, a diversified conglomerate, has reported a notable 2.6% year-on-year enhancement in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the financial year 2025-26, reaching Rs 5,187 crore.

The company's key FMCG division, excluding its newly independent hotels segment, spearheaded this growth. Despite a decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 21,256 crore, its cigarette and branded product lines saw a significant 7% surge.

Operational challenges sparked by weather and GST rate changes were emphasized, alongside strategic mergers and corporate governance shifts, including Amitabh Kant's impending board entry.

(With inputs from agencies.)