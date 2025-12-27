Left Menu

Jadavpur Alumni Propel Civil Engineering Department's Ambitious Growth

Alumni from Jadavpur University's civil engineering department (class of 1999 and 2000) have contributed Rs 36.7 lakh for long-term growth. Their funds established a computational geomechanics lab and smart classrooms. Both initiatives boost research and interactive learning, exemplifying impactful alumni engagement for future generations.

Updated: 27-12-2025 19:15 IST
In a remarkable act of giving back, alumni of Jadavpur University's civil engineering department, specifically the batches of 1999 and 2000, have contributed a substantial Rs 36.7 lakh to foster long-term growth in their department.

This fund, established during their silver jubilee celebrations, aims to bolster the academic and infrastructural capabilities of the department. Rs 23.2 lakh was contributed by the 1999 batch and Rs 13.5 lakh by the 2000 batch, according to officials.

With this funding, a state-of-the-art computational geomechanics laboratory equipped with the advanced software, 'PLAXIS', was inaugurated in 2024, enhancing resources for research and teaching. By 2025, the momentum continued with the creation of three smart classrooms outfitted with contemporary digital tools for enhanced postgraduate instruction. The department expressed its earnest gratitude to the alumni for their exemplary alumni engagement, which is set to benefit future generations.

