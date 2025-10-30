Left Menu

U.S. Pauses China Tech Restrictions Amid Rare Earth Trade Deal

The U.S. will temporarily pause stringent tech export restrictions on numerous Chinese firms for a year. This decision follows a bilateral meeting between President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where both parties agreed to delay restrictions on rare earth mineral exports from China, crucial materials for technology.

In a significant move, the United States has agreed to temporarily suspend tough technology export restrictions on numerous Chinese companies for one year, announced U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Thursday.

The decision was reached during a summit between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, with China agreeing to delay its restrictions on rare earth mineral exports for the same duration. These minerals are crucial ingredients for the tech industry and largely dominated by China.

The Trump administration's rule, introduced on September 29, previously impeded Chinese firms—partially owned by sanctioned companies—from accessing U.S. technology. This moratorium, which affects 20,000 Chinese firms, was a key topic of discussion between Trump and Xi, emphasizing mutual respect and cooperation on broader issues.

