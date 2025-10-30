Left Menu

Revolutionizing Nutrition: From Processed Foods to Healthier Diets

Nese Sreenivasulu, a scientist at IRRI, advocates for a shift from processed foods to nutritious diets to combat lifestyle diseases. Speaking at the Bharat International Rice Conference, he emphasized low-GI rice and the potential of rice bran, urging food be viewed as medicine for better health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 22:47 IST
Nese Sreenivasulu, Principal Scientist at the International Rice Research Institute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nese Sreenivasulu, Principal Scientist at the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), underscored a crucial dietary shift from processed foods to nutrition-based diets to counter rising lifestyle diseases. Speaking at the Bharat International Rice Conference in New Delhi, he stressed the importance of palatability in nutritious meals.

Sreenivasulu highlighted the alarming rise in diabetes, with 560 million global cases and India accounting for 101 million. He noted that cereals like rice and wheat contribute to 60% of India's energy intake. Citing an ICMR study, he suggested that increasing protein by 5% at the expense of carbohydrates could reverse or contain type 2 diabetes by 15-30%.

Discussing low-GI rice, he explained that most current varieties have a glycemic index of 70-94, whereas healthier options should have a GI of 55 or below. IRRI has developed technologies for low-GI rice varieties that release glucose steadily and increase protein content. These varieties, like 'DRR-DAN-81,' could significantly benefit low-income communities.

Sreenivasulu emphasized the potential of utilizing underused rice bran in India, which contains rich nutrients. He suggested extracting its minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants through methods like microencapsulation, positioning it to rival pharmaceuticals as cost-effective nutraceuticals.

Concluding, he stressed the importance of using food as medicine, urging a shift towards nutritious diets to alleviate public health burdens and benefit governmental food security agendas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

