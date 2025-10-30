Lenskart's IPO Secures Stellar Anchor Investor Support
Lenskart Solutions is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO), with anchor investors bidding around Rs 68,000 crore, surpassing expectations. Major global and domestic investors participated, and the IPO aims to raise Rs 7,278 crore. Proceeds will fund new stores, technology upgrades, and marketing initiatives.
Lenskart Solutions, a leading eyewear retailer, received an overwhelming response from anchor investors for its impending Initial Public Offering (IPO), attracting bids totaling Rs 68,000 crore, sources revealed.
This demand far exceeds the IPO's issue size of Rs 7,278 crore and is nearly 20 times the size of the anchor book, which attracted participation from prestigious investors like the Government of Singapore, BlackRock, and T Rowe Price.
Domestically, giants such as SBI Mutual Fund and HDFC Mutual Fund joined the fray. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to expand its retail presence and invest in technology enhancements.
