GST Slash Fuels Surge in Small Car Sales Amid New Market Dynamics

The recent reduction in GST rates has catalyzed a revival in small car sales, countering perceptions of a shift towards larger vehicles. Maruti Suzuki anticipates revising its manufacturing strategies with more flexibility to meet this revived demand, while a decision on a fifth plant is expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant market shift, the reduction in GST rates has sparked a resurgence in small car sales, challenging the belief that Indian consumers had moved toward larger, more luxurious vehicles. Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava highlighted the trend during an earnings call on Friday.

The company, which has seen record retail sales propelled by small cars during the festive period, is poised to adjust its production mix to align with consumer demand. Bhargava outlined the impact of the GST cut—lowered to 18% for smaller vehicles—as a crucial factor driving the 30% growth in this segment.

Anticipating further demands, Maruti Suzuki is nearing a decision on establishing its fifth manufacturing plant, with details expected in the coming months. With a current market share of 69% in the small car category, Maruti forecasts a continued rise in this sector, projecting significant long-term shifts in production and sales strategies.

