US Government Shutdown Stalls FBI, Sparks Aviation and Wall Street Concerns

The prolonged U.S. government shutdown is affecting vital operations, notably stalling FBI investigations due to funding shortages. With no funds to support informants or conduct undercover operations, national security concerns are mounting, according to insiders and former FBI officers.

Vice President JD Vance issued a stark warning about potential chaos in the aviation sector if the shutdown continues into the Thanksgiving holiday season. Following discussions with airline executives, Vance urged bipartisan collaboration to reopen the government and avert a travel disaster.

Amid political tensions, Wall Street prepares for potential shifts in policy under possible future NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani, who favors significant reforms in tax policies and housing regulations. Meanwhile, President Trump's administration is reshaping refugee policies, setting a record-low ceiling with a focus on specific ethnic minorities.