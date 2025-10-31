Liberty General Insurance Celebrates Customer Experience Week 2025: A Culture of Trust and Empathy

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. recently marked Customer Experience (CX) Week 2025, doubling down on its commitment to trust and empathy through superior service. More than 600 customers visited branches across India, sharing positive experiences that highlight the robust relationship between the insurer and its clients.

The week-long initiative noted a Customer Satisfaction Score of 4.7 out of 5 and a 72 Motor Claims Net Promoter Score, demonstrating the trustworthiness and transparency the company has cultivated. Industry experts gathered for a Fireside Chat, discussing what it truly means to delight customers in today's fast-evolving landscape.

Liberty's Customer Experience Champions were also honored, embodying the integrity and compassion that define the company's service ethos. Speaking on the celebration, CEO Parag Ved stressed the importance of consistency in building trust, stating that every employee's actions contribute to shaping the company's customer-centric culture.