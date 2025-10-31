BPCL Surges Ahead with 169% Profit Leap in Q2

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced a remarkable 169 per cent rise in its net profit for the September quarter, fueled by enhanced refining margins.

The company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 6,442.53 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 2,397.93 crore reported in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.

BPCL's refining operations saw a dramatic upswing, earning USD 10.78 for each barrel of crude oil processed, compared to USD 4.41 per barrel in the previous year. Revenue from operations experienced a slight increase, reaching 1.21 lakh crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)