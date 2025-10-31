BPCL Surges Ahead with 169% Profit Leap in Q2
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a substantial 169% increase in net profit for Q2 of the fiscal year 2025-26, driven by improved refining margins. The standalone net profit rose to Rs 6,442.53 crore, with refining margins jumping to USD 10.78 per barrel. Revenue and operational capacities also showed growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced a remarkable 169 per cent rise in its net profit for the September quarter, fueled by enhanced refining margins.
The company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 6,442.53 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 2,397.93 crore reported in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
BPCL's refining operations saw a dramatic upswing, earning USD 10.78 for each barrel of crude oil processed, compared to USD 4.41 per barrel in the previous year. Revenue from operations experienced a slight increase, reaching 1.21 lakh crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Our decisions naturally take into account evolving dynamics of global oil market: MEA on India's procurement of Russian crude oil.
Looking at diverse sources to meet energy security: India on crude oil procurement
Tata Investment Corporation's Profit Surges on Higher Dividend Income
India's Strategic Shift: Surging US Crude Oil Imports Bolster Energy Ties