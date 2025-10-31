China and Canada Pave Way for Renewed Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met in South Korea to improve bilateral relations. Despite past tensions over tariffs and espionage, the two countries are working towards a constructive partnership. A visit by Carney to China is anticipated, aiming to resolve trade issues.
In a significant diplomatic move, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney have initiated a path toward mending the strained relations between their nations. This development came during their meeting at an Asia-Pacific summit in South Korea.
The two leaders expressed a commitment to improving ties pragmatically, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations. Carney, who assumed office in March, welcomed Xi's invitation to visit China, signaling a thaw in diplomatic tensions.
Previous strains, exacerbated by trade disputes and espionage allegations, seem to be easing. Both governments are now dedicated to resolving trade irritants, hinting at a future collaboration that benefits both economies and opens up new opportunities for businesses and workers from both countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Canada
- relations
- trade
- tariffs
- Xi Jinping
- Mark Carney
- economy
- cooperation
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Tensions and Triumphs: Xi Jinping Seeks Harmony at Pacific Rim Summit
Xi Jinping's Pacific Overture at APEC Summit Amid Global Trade Tensions
Xi Jinping Steals the Spotlight at APEC Amid Trade Tensions
Trade Winds: Xi Jinping's APEC Agenda Amid US Absence
Xi Jinping's Leadership Steers APEC Amid Global Tensions