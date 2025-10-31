Left Menu

Take to the Skies: New Helicopter Services Launch in Jammu

Starting November 2, heli services will link the hilly and snowbound districts of Jammu with the capital city, providing much-needed connectivity. The initiative, discussed in a meeting led by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, aims at facilitating movement and includes a range of routes and subsidized fares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 31-10-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 22:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Helicopter services are set to commence on November 2, connecting the hilly and snowbound districts of Jammu with the bustling capital city, officials announced.

At a meeting chaired by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, plans for the subsidized helicopter services were thoroughly reviewed. Officials were directed to appoint nodal officers for ticket bookings in each district and to ensure sufficient ticket counters, adequate cleanliness, and security at helipads.

The initial routes will operate between Jammu and Poonch, Mendhar, Rajouri, Doda, and Kishtwar, as well as within Kishtwar itself. The Tourism Department is tasked with publishing district-wise pricing for the services, while deputy commissioners are responsible for widespread publicity, particularly to aid winter travelers. An Airports Authority of India representative will arrange for helicopter services and ticket counters at Jammu Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

