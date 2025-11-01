Left Menu

FAA Controller Shortages Cause Nationwide Flight Delays Amid Ongoing Shutdown

Half of the busiest U.S. airports faced air traffic control shortages due to a federal shutdown lasting 31 days. The situation led to nationwide flight delays. Largely impacted airports include New York, where 80% of controllers were absent. Airlines urge an ending to the shutdown, citing aviation safety risks.

Updated: 01-11-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 08:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the federal government shutdown stretched into its 31st day, nearly 50% of the 30 busiest airports faced severe shortages of air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration reported. This resulted in widespread flight delays across the nation.

One of the most severely affected areas was the New York region, where 80% of air traffic controllers were unable to work. At least 35 FAA facilities reported staffing issues, heightening the challenge for major hubs like Austin, Newark, Phoenix, and Washington, among others.

The ongoing shutdown has forced 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay. Airlines and government officials are urgently calling for the passage of a continuing resolution to address this crisis and ease flight disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

