US-Pakistan Talks Aim to Secure Critical Mineral Supply Chains

A delegation from the United States engaged in discussions with Pakistani officials to establish collaborative efforts in the minerals and mining sector, as the U.S. grapples with China's growing influence over rare-earth resources. The talks come amid urgent needs for secure mineral supply chains for American industries.

Led by Critical Minerals Forum head Robert Louis Strayer II and US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie Baker, the delegation met Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. They explored sustainable investment opportunities and strategies to bolster Pakistan's mineral policy as a driver of export-led growth.

Highlighting the global strategic concern of China's dominance, the delegation emphasized the significance of forming robust supply chains, stressing China's current leverage due to vertical integration and policy leniency in mineral processing. Such international collaborations are vital to counter potential threats and ensure economic competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)