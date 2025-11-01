Uttarakhand's March to Modernity: Jobs, Infrastructure, and Growth

In a bold announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami proclaimed the creation of 26,000 government jobs over the past four years, with ambitions to elevate that number to 36,000 by the next year. The disclosure came during a press conference celebrating Uttarakhand's impending silver jubilee.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's pioneering move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, along with enacting robust legal frameworks to curb forced conversions, riots, and counterfeiting. Equally noteworthy is the state's dedication to reserved government jobs for statehood kin and women, accounting for 10 and 30 percent, respectively.

Economic accomplishments were also showcased, with over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments post-2023 Global Investors Summit, a 26-fold economic growth since establishment, and significant infrastructure ventures including Kedarnath's restoration and the Delhi-Dehradun road project, underscoring the state's drive for development and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)