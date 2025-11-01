Left Menu

Uttarakhand's March to Modernity: Jobs, Infrastructure, and Growth

Uttarakhand boasts the creation of 26,000 government jobs in four years, aiming for 36,000 by next year. The state, marking its silver jubilee, highlights the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion laws, and economic growth through statehood-reserved jobs and significant infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:52 IST
Uttarakhand's March to Modernity: Jobs, Infrastructure, and Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold announcement, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami proclaimed the creation of 26,000 government jobs over the past four years, with ambitions to elevate that number to 36,000 by the next year. The disclosure came during a press conference celebrating Uttarakhand's impending silver jubilee.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Dhami underscored Uttarakhand's pioneering move to implement the Uniform Civil Code, along with enacting robust legal frameworks to curb forced conversions, riots, and counterfeiting. Equally noteworthy is the state's dedication to reserved government jobs for statehood kin and women, accounting for 10 and 30 percent, respectively.

Economic accomplishments were also showcased, with over Rs 1 lakh crore in investments post-2023 Global Investors Summit, a 26-fold economic growth since establishment, and significant infrastructure ventures including Kedarnath's restoration and the Delhi-Dehradun road project, underscoring the state's drive for development and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025