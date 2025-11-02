New Penalties for Contractors to Curb National Highway Accidents

The highways ministry has announced new measures to penalize contractors who manage segments of National Highways where more than one accident occurs annually under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model. This decision aims to enhance safety on these roads by enforcing stricter accountability.

Road Transport and Highways Secretary V Umashankar confirmed the revision of BOT documents. Contractors will now be required to undertake crash management and implement corrective steps if two or more accidents occur on the stretches they manage. Penalties will reach Rs 25 lakh, escalating to Rs 50 lakh if a further accident happens the following year.

Additionally, a nationwide cashless treatment scheme for road accident victims is in development, with victims eligible for treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the first seven days post-accident. This initiative aims to reduce fatalities by ensuring timely medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)