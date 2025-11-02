Left Menu

New Railway Lines and Enhanced Connectivity in Assam Discussed

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss railway communication improvements in Assam. Topics included new lines to Umrangso and Bhutan, plus enhanced train services. Vaishnaw agreed to proposed actions, aiming to boost connectivity and railway influence in the region.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a crucial meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in New Delhi to address significant issues related to railway communication in the northeastern state. A key point of discussion was the introduction of a new railway line connecting the scenic tourist destination of Umrangso.

Detailing their discussions on social media, Sarma highlighted the proposed international railway link with Bhutan via Assam's Kokrajhar district. He emphasized the meeting's productivity, mentioning deliberations on key issues aimed at expanding the railway's scope in the region.

The leaders covered plans for a railway line from Umrangso to Lanka in Hojai district and fast-tracking the Kokrajhar to Gelephu line in Bhutan. Additionally, the introduction of three new Amrit Bharat trains for Assam and more train stoppages in the state were discussed, all of which received Vaishnaw's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

