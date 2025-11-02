Revamping Rajasthan Roadways: A Path to Profitability

In a move that signals financial turnaround, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has slashed its annual operational losses from a staggering Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 300 crore. This development was highlighted by state officials on Saturday.

The remarkable improvement is credited to robust management practices, stringent supervision, and the strategic utilization of resources. The government has rolled out transparent policies targeted at making public transport not only more efficient but also safer and more passenger-centric.

The introduction of 810 new buses and 352 contractual ones has bolstered the RSRTC fleet. Enhanced monitoring and optimized fuel management systems have also contributed to significant diesel savings. Looking ahead, the government plans to introduce an additional 800 buses to turn operations profitable and eliminate remaining losses, underlining a commitment to comprehensive financial strengthening and expanded passenger services.