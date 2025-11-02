Left Menu

India's Export Plunge: A Comprehensive Look at the 2025 Declines

India's exports to the United States experienced a significant drop of 37.5% between May and September 2025. Key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and textiles were heavily affected. The decline coincides with the implementation of a 50% tariff by the U.S. on various Indian products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's export economy faces turbulence as goods shipped to the United States plummeted by 37.5% from May to September 2025, according to a report by think tank GTRI. The data highlights steep declines across key export categories such as pharmaceuticals, smartphones, and automotive parts.

Pharmaceutical exports alone fell 15.7%, a telltale sign of reduced market demand or increased market competition. Additionally, industrial metals and auto parts, which adhere to uniform global tariffs, saw a 16.7% decline, suggesting external economic conditions are influencing trade dynamics.

The U.S. enforced a 50% tariff across a wide array of Indian products starting August 27, 2025, further exacerbating the issue. Labour-intensive sectors like textiles, gems, and seafood suffered notably, leading to widespread economic ramifications in India's export landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

