Tragedy in Rajasthan: Tempo Traveller Crash Claims 15 Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Rajasthan's Phalodi area when a tempo traveller collided with a stationary trailer truck, leading to 15 deaths, including 10 women and four children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders expressed their condolences, and assistance was announced for the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area, a tempo traveller carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck, resulting in the death of 15 people, including 10 women and four children.

The severe collision occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, as the vehicle was returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner to Jodhpur. The impact left the front portion of the tempo traveller completely crushed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. Local leaders and officials also extended their sympathy and directed medical and logistical support for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

