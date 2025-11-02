Tragedy in Rajasthan: Tempo Traveller Crash Claims 15 Lives

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Phalodi area, a tempo traveller carrying devotees collided with a stationary trailer truck, resulting in the death of 15 people, including 10 women and four children.

The severe collision occurred near Matoda village on the Bharat Mala Highway, as the vehicle was returning from the Kolayat temple in Bikaner to Jodhpur. The impact left the front portion of the tempo traveller completely crushed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. Local leaders and officials also extended their sympathy and directed medical and logistical support for the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)