Sigma Solve Limited Reports Robust Growth: Q2 FY26 Financial Results Announced

Sigma Solve Limited, a leading AI and digital transformation company, reported impressive financial results for Q2 & H1 of FY26. With notable growth in income, EBITDA, and net profit margins, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for digital and AI solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:46 IST
Sigma Solve Reports 54% YoY Surge In Q2 FY25-26 Net Profit To Rs 193 Lakh. Image Credit: ANI
Sigma Solve Limited, a prominent player in AI and digital transformation, unveiled its unaudited financial results for Q2 and the first half of the fiscal year 2026. Operating across the USA, Australia, and India, the company boasts commendable growth in financial metrics, reflecting its strategic focus and market adaptability.

In the second quarter alone, Sigma Solve recorded a total standalone income of ₹1,091.78 lakhs, marking a year-over-year increase of 19.35%. EBITDA witnessed a substantial leap to ₹302.70 lakhs, with a growth rate of 53.41% and an improved EBITDA margin of 27.73%. Consolidated figures also showed resilience, with total income reaching ₹2,715.20 lakhs and a net profit jump of 28.34%.

Co-founders Prerak Parikh and Biren Zaverchand highlighted their strategic achievements and the expanding demand for digital transformation solutions. By focusing on enhancing their technology offerings and expanding their global presence, Sigma Solve aims to drive sustained growth and long-term value creation.

