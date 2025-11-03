Left Menu

Trump's Policy Shocks: Global Markets and the Era of Uncertainty

Since Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, global markets have faced policy shocks, driving record highs in stocks, gold, and cryptocurrency. Investors navigate volatility as Trump's trade tactics reshape markets. His tariff strategies impact U.S. trade deficit while Tesla experiences fluctuations amidst political ties. Bond yields reflect concerns over fiscal policies.

In the turbulent year following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, financial markets worldwide have been subjected to policy upheavals and heightened volatility.

After Trump's defeat of Kamala Harris, the dollar soared alongside stocks and bitcoin, while Treasury yields rose, anticipating fiscal strain under Trump's administration. The shifting geopolitical landscape and tariff implementations have affected traditional supply chains and investors' risk calculations.

Cryptocurrencies reached unprecedented peaks, as investors sought refuge amidst geopolitical tensions. In contrast, Tesla's stock displayed volatility influenced by Elon Musk's political engagements. Meanwhile, bond yields have surged, reacting to potential fiscal deficits under Trump's economic agenda, notably impacting the U.S. trade landscape.

