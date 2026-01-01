Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco stocks tumbled on Thursday in response to the government's announcement of new excise duties and a health cess effective February 1. Godfrey Phillips India saw a significant 17% drop, closing at Rs 2,289.65 on the BSE, reflecting the market's reaction to these financial changes.

ITC's shares fell 9.69%, reaching a 52-week low, as investors reacted to the upcoming excise burdens on tobacco products. The new levy regime also affected VST Industries, which saw a slight decline in its share price.

The Finance Ministry's late December announcement set the stage for increased taxes on various tobacco products, including a new MRP-based valuation mechanism. The move aims to curb tobacco consumption while impacting the financial landscape of tobacco product manufacturers.