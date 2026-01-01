Left Menu

Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess

Tobacco stocks, including Godfrey Phillips and ITC, experienced significant declines as the government announced new excise duties and a health cess starting February 1. These levies aim to increase the tax burden on tobacco products and pan masala, affecting pricing and market performance for tobacco manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:04 IST
Tobacco Stocks Plummet Amid New Excise Duties and Health Cess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tobacco stocks tumbled on Thursday in response to the government's announcement of new excise duties and a health cess effective February 1. Godfrey Phillips India saw a significant 17% drop, closing at Rs 2,289.65 on the BSE, reflecting the market's reaction to these financial changes.

ITC's shares fell 9.69%, reaching a 52-week low, as investors reacted to the upcoming excise burdens on tobacco products. The new levy regime also affected VST Industries, which saw a slight decline in its share price.

The Finance Ministry's late December announcement set the stage for increased taxes on various tobacco products, including a new MRP-based valuation mechanism. The move aims to curb tobacco consumption while impacting the financial landscape of tobacco product manufacturers.

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026