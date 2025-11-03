Tragedy in Telangana: Bus Accident Leaves Families Shattered
A bus accident in Telangana killed 19 passengers, leaving families devastated. Survivors recounted the horrific event where a tipper lorry collided with the bus. Several passengers trapped in gravel perished, including entire families, while others escaped through broken windows. Authorities are investigating the incident.
- Country:
- India
Nineteen passengers lost their lives in a tragic bus accident in Telangana on Monday, as a tipper lorry collided with the bus, leaving families in profound grief and loss.
Survivors recounted their horrifying experiences, including Ashok, who witnessed his father's death and narrowly escaped by climbing out through a window. Most who sat behind the bus driver perished, emphasizing the accident's brutality.
Authorities are now investigating the accident's cause, focusing on the possibility of the tipper being overloaded. The catastrophe brought grief to families, erasing entire generations, and showcased the human toll of road accidents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
