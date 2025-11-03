BharatPe's New Marketing Maestro: Shilpi Kapoor Takes the Helm
BharatPe announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its new Head of Marketing starting November 2025. With over 20 years of experience in major firms including Coca-Cola and Airtel, Kapoor will lead the company's brand strategy and marketing efforts to boost growth and market presence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Fintech giant BharatPe has announced Shilpi Kapoor as its new Head of Marketing, effective November 3, 2025, marking a significant addition to its leadership team.
Kapoor, known for her extensive experience, will spearhead brand strategy and digital growth initiatives, working closely with BharatPe's leadership to amplify brand momentum and drive market expansion.
With a proven track record at top firms like American Express and Airtel Payments Bank, Kapoor is set to leverage her vast expertise to propel BharatPe's growth in the competitive fintech sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
86400 Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Solidifying Leadership in Secure Digital Payments
Congress High Command Holds Power in Karnataka Political Leadership Decisions
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Affirms Party High Command's Authority Amid Leadership Speculations
Leadership Downpour: Carlos Mazon Resigns Amid Valencia Flood Backlash
Alizé Cornet Steps Into Leadership: A New Chapter for French Tennis