BharatPe's New Marketing Maestro: Shilpi Kapoor Takes the Helm

Fintech giant BharatPe has announced Shilpi Kapoor as its new Head of Marketing, effective November 3, 2025, marking a significant addition to its leadership team.

Kapoor, known for her extensive experience, will spearhead brand strategy and digital growth initiatives, working closely with BharatPe's leadership to amplify brand momentum and drive market expansion.

With a proven track record at top firms like American Express and Airtel Payments Bank, Kapoor is set to leverage her vast expertise to propel BharatPe's growth in the competitive fintech sector.

