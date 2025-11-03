Omar Abdullah Revives Historic Darbar Move in Jammu and Kashmir

Amid jubilation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reinstated the historic 'Darbar Move' in Jammu and Kashmir after a four-year pause, receiving a warm reception from locals and florists along the route.

The tradition, which involves seasonal shifting of the capital, was paused in 2021. Abdullah's decision to restore it received applause, especially from the business community.

Locals celebrated Abdullah's gesture of walking to the Civil Secretariat, seeing it as a sign of praise-worthy humility. This revival is expected to rekindle long-standing bonds and boost economic activities between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)