Omar Abdullah Revives Historic Darbar Move in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received a warm welcome as the Darbar Move tradition was revived. The practice, halted in 2021, resumed bringing administrative offices from Srinagar to Jammu. The decision was well-received, especially by the business community, as it restored traditional bonds and economic activities.

  • Country:
  • India

Amid jubilation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reinstated the historic 'Darbar Move' in Jammu and Kashmir after a four-year pause, receiving a warm reception from locals and florists along the route.

The tradition, which involves seasonal shifting of the capital, was paused in 2021. Abdullah's decision to restore it received applause, especially from the business community.

Locals celebrated Abdullah's gesture of walking to the Civil Secretariat, seeing it as a sign of praise-worthy humility. This revival is expected to rekindle long-standing bonds and boost economic activities between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

