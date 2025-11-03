Sterling's Struggle: Uncertainty Looms Over Bank of England Meeting

The British pound remained under pressure on Monday, facing challenging conditions against both the dollar and euro. Traders are preparing for a pivotal Bank of England meeting on Thursday, which carries significant uncertainty regarding a potential interest rate cut.

Despite data indicating the strongest performance for British factories in a year, driven by unique factors, sterling saw little improvement. The currency was down 0.27% against the dollar, settling at $1.3132, hovering just above a recent six-month low, and showed little movement against the euro.

Market analysts are now focusing on the Bank of England's upcoming decision. Current market pricing suggests a one-in-three chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut this week, with even higher odds for next week or December. Revelations from British finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget in November could further sway market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)