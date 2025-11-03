Bharti Airtel's Profits Surge Dramatically in Q2 2025
Telecom giant Bharti Airtel reported a remarkable twofold increase in net profit, reaching Rs 8,651 crore for Q2 2025. Revenue from operations marked a notable 25.7% growth, rising to Rs 52,145 crore. In India, the company's revenue surged 22.6%, with ARPU also witnessing a 10% hike.
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced a significant leap in its consolidated net profit, reporting a more than twofold increase to Rs 8,651 crore for the second quarter of 2025.
Compared to last year's Rs 4,153.4 crore, this year's performance highlights substantial growth. The company's revenue from operations also jumped by 25.7% year-on-year, reaching Rs 52,145 crore.
In India, Bharti Airtel's revenue climbed by 22.6%, hitting Rs 38,690 crore. The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical parameter for gauging telecom growth, increased by roughly 10%, reaching Rs 256 within the quarter.
