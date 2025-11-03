Left Menu

IPO Boom: Seven Firms Set to Raise Rs 7,700 Crore

Seven companies, including Meesho and Shiprocket, have received Sebi's approval to collectively raise Rs 7,700 crore through IPOs. The firms aim to utilize the funds for various purposes, including expansion, debt repayment, and investment in technological and strategic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:22 IST
IPO Boom: Seven Firms Set to Raise Rs 7,700 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, seven Indian companies have been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise approximately Rs 7,700 crore via initial public offerings (IPOs). The announcement, made on Monday, highlighted the approval of firms such as Meesho and Shiprocket, both backed by prominent investors.

These companies aim to leverage the booming Indian primary market to secure substantial funds. Meesho plans to utilize its IPO proceeds to invest in cloud infrastructure and technology teams, while Shiprocket seeks to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore. The regulatory nod occurs amid bustling activity, with 86 firms entering the market in 2025, and others like Groww and Pine Labs preparing to launch their offerings soon.

Other companies, including German Green Steel and Power and Skyways Air Services, will use the capital for expansion, setting up manufacturing facilities, and debt repayment. The recent financial activity follows Sebi's authorization achieved in October, reflecting the Indian market's robust growth in public offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025