IPO Boom: Seven Firms Set to Raise Rs 7,700 Crore

In a significant development, seven Indian companies have been granted approval by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise approximately Rs 7,700 crore via initial public offerings (IPOs). The announcement, made on Monday, highlighted the approval of firms such as Meesho and Shiprocket, both backed by prominent investors.

These companies aim to leverage the booming Indian primary market to secure substantial funds. Meesho plans to utilize its IPO proceeds to invest in cloud infrastructure and technology teams, while Shiprocket seeks to raise between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore. The regulatory nod occurs amid bustling activity, with 86 firms entering the market in 2025, and others like Groww and Pine Labs preparing to launch their offerings soon.

Other companies, including German Green Steel and Power and Skyways Air Services, will use the capital for expansion, setting up manufacturing facilities, and debt repayment. The recent financial activity follows Sebi's authorization achieved in October, reflecting the Indian market's robust growth in public offerings.

