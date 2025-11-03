Left Menu

Ambuja Cements' Profits Soar: A Cement Industry Triumph

Stocks of Ambuja Cements surged over 2% after the company reported a dramatic four-fold increase in profit after tax for Q2 ending September 2025, reaching Rs 2,302 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 25%, with Ready Mix Concrete revenue jumping by 56.5%, driven by favorable tax reversals and business growth.

Shares of Ambuja Cements rose more than 2% on Monday following the announcement of a remarkable four-fold profit increase for the second quarter ending September 2025.

The cement giant's profit after tax soared to Rs 2,302 crore, bolstered by a significant Rs 1,697 crore tax provision reversal after a favorable High Court decision.

Ambuja Cements' consolidated revenues from operations also jumped by 25% to Rs 9,129.73 crore, highlighting robust growth in its core cement business and Ready Mix Concrete sales.

