Ambuja Cements' Profits Soar: A Cement Industry Triumph
Stocks of Ambuja Cements surged over 2% after the company reported a dramatic four-fold increase in profit after tax for Q2 ending September 2025, reaching Rs 2,302 crore. Revenue from operations rose by 25%, with Ready Mix Concrete revenue jumping by 56.5%, driven by favorable tax reversals and business growth.
Shares of Ambuja Cements rose more than 2% on Monday following the announcement of a remarkable four-fold profit increase for the second quarter ending September 2025.
The cement giant's profit after tax soared to Rs 2,302 crore, bolstered by a significant Rs 1,697 crore tax provision reversal after a favorable High Court decision.
Ambuja Cements' consolidated revenues from operations also jumped by 25% to Rs 9,129.73 crore, highlighting robust growth in its core cement business and Ready Mix Concrete sales.
