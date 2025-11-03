Greko India Bridges India to Europe with Greek Golden Visa Opportunities

At the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) in New Delhi, Greko India is set to unveil substantial investment opportunities in Greek real estate, paving the way for Indian investors to secure the prestigious Greece Golden Visa.

From November 7-8, 2025, Greko India's expert team will provide personalized consultations, guiding investors through the intricacies of property acquisition and visa acquisition.

Highlighting the strategic value of these investments, Greko India positions itself as a premier partner for those seeking residency benefits and high-yield investment opportunities in Europe's burgeoning real estate market.