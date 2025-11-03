Left Menu

Greko India Bridges India to Europe with Greek Golden Visa Opportunities

Greko India is offering investment opportunities in Greek real estate at the International Real Estate Expo in New Delhi, promoting the pathway to secure Greece's Golden Visa. Investors can gain residency and travel benefits, aided by Greko's expert consultations on property investments and long-term asset diversification.

At the International Real Estate Expo (IREX) in New Delhi, Greko India is set to unveil substantial investment opportunities in Greek real estate, paving the way for Indian investors to secure the prestigious Greece Golden Visa.

From November 7-8, 2025, Greko India's expert team will provide personalized consultations, guiding investors through the intricacies of property acquisition and visa acquisition.

Highlighting the strategic value of these investments, Greko India positions itself as a premier partner for those seeking residency benefits and high-yield investment opportunities in Europe's burgeoning real estate market.

