Westlife Foodworld Surges in Profit with Strategic Gains

Westlife Foodworld, the operator of McDonald's outlets in west and south India, has reported a significant rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 27.7 crore for the September quarter of the fiscal year 2026. This substantial gain is primarily attributed to exceptional items, including a notable property transaction.

The Mumbai-based company saw its sales figures increase to Rs 637.48 crore, marking a 3.6% rise compared to the same period last year. However, the corporate expenses also surged by 7.15% to Rs 668.40 crore, impacting the profit margin.

Despite these gains, a loss of Rs 15.85 crore was recorded when excluding exceptional items and taxes. Notably, the company's gross margins improved by 270 basis points year-over-year. Westlife continues to expand, adding eight new restaurants in the quarter and achieving a restaurant count of 450 across 72 cities.