Andhra Pradesh Eyes Rs 9.8 Lakh Crore Investment Through 410 MoUs

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced on Monday that the state is poised to secure 410 new agreements promising Rs 9.8 lakh crore in investments at the upcoming CII Partnership Summit. The two-day event will be held in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15.

Lokesh emphasized Andhra Pradesh's top ranking for attracting investments, owing to its efficient business environment and governmental support, popularly dubbed the 'double engine sarkar.' This year's summit will serve as a global dialogue platform on industrial opportunities and challenges, drawing around 300 business leaders from 45 countries.

Further, Lokesh reiterated the NDA government's commitment to its 'Super Six' welfare promises, targeting employment and financial assistance for various demographics. Over the past 16 months, Andhra Pradesh has already secured Rs 10 lakh crore in investments from giants like Google and TCS, demonstrating its robust investment appeal.