Delhi Enforces Ban on Sub-BS-IV Commercial Vehicles

The Indian capital of Delhi has implemented stringent measures to curb pollution by banning commercial vehicles not meeting BS-IV emission standards from entering the city. The ban, effective from Saturday, has already resulted in over 500 vehicles being turned back at various entry points.

To ensure strict enforcement, the transport department has collaborated with the traffic police, deploying 23 dedicated teams at key borders, including Kundli, Rajokri, and Tikri. This collective action aims to address the environmental concerns exacerbated by vehicles with higher emissions.

While the restrictions apply to certain older vehicles, those registered in Delhi and compliant with BS-IV or higher standards, alongside vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity, are not affected. Nonetheless, the city's air quality index, while slightly improved, remains a concern, highlighting the importance of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)