Left Menu

Delhi Enforces Ban on Sub-BS-IV Commercial Vehicles

Delhi has enacted a ban on commercial vehicles below BS-IV emission standards, turning away over 500 vehicles at its borders. Enforcement teams have been deployed at key entry points to manage compliance. However, vehicles with higher emission standards and those using alternative fuels are exempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 19:34 IST
Delhi Enforces Ban on Sub-BS-IV Commercial Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian capital of Delhi has implemented stringent measures to curb pollution by banning commercial vehicles not meeting BS-IV emission standards from entering the city. The ban, effective from Saturday, has already resulted in over 500 vehicles being turned back at various entry points.

To ensure strict enforcement, the transport department has collaborated with the traffic police, deploying 23 dedicated teams at key borders, including Kundli, Rajokri, and Tikri. This collective action aims to address the environmental concerns exacerbated by vehicles with higher emissions.

While the restrictions apply to certain older vehicles, those registered in Delhi and compliant with BS-IV or higher standards, alongside vehicles running on CNG, LNG, or electricity, are not affected. Nonetheless, the city's air quality index, while slightly improved, remains a concern, highlighting the importance of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Dynamic Water Systems: The URCA Model’s Blueprint for Resilient Coastal Cities

Balancing Food, Water, and Ecology: Sustainable Farming in China’s Sanjiang Plain

The Great Tobacco Deception: UNDP–WHO Report Exposes Lies Fueling a Global Epidemic

How Smart Fiscal Policies Can Turn Growth into Real Social and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025