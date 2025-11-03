U.S. Aviation at Risk Amid Prolonged Government Shutdown

The Trump administration may consider closing U.S. airspace if the government shutdown makes travel excessively unsafe, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated on Monday. Presently, passengers are experiencing significant flight delays as the shutdown continues.

Due to the shutdown, 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers are working without pay, causing disruptions across major airlines as the holiday travel season approaches. Duffy emphasized the risk, noting he would not dismiss controllers calling in sick, acknowledging their financial struggles.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported widespread shortages across key airports, with substantial flight delays and cancellations looming. Airlines and associations have appealed to Congress for a swift resolution to restore safety and operational stability to the aviation sector.

