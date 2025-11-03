India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging Gaps with Strategic Alliances

In a significant move to cement economic ties, India and the European Union have embarked on critical negotiations to iron out pending issues around a proposed free trade agreement. With the negotiation deadline rapidly approaching, both sides are keen on formulating a mutually beneficial pact.

The week-long deliberations, hosted in India, will tackle core subjects such as trade in goods, services, and the rules of origin, alongside exploring technical and institutional matters. A bilateral commitment to a fair agreement was emphasized in a statement by India's commerce ministry.

Amid these discussions, high-level talks are scheduled to take place between Sabine Weyand, EU's Director-General for Trade, and India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal. Challenges such as the EU's carbon tax and trade barriers are crucial points on the agenda, as both sides aim to finalize an agreement by December.

