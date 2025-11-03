Left Menu

India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging Gaps with Strategic Alliances

India and the EU are engaged in negotiations to resolve outstanding issues for a proposed free trade agreement amid a looming deadline. Discussions focus on key areas like trade in goods, rules of origin, and regulatory frameworks. The talks aim for a balanced agreement benefiting both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:24 IST
India-EU Trade Talks: Bridging Gaps with Strategic Alliances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to cement economic ties, India and the European Union have embarked on critical negotiations to iron out pending issues around a proposed free trade agreement. With the negotiation deadline rapidly approaching, both sides are keen on formulating a mutually beneficial pact.

The week-long deliberations, hosted in India, will tackle core subjects such as trade in goods, services, and the rules of origin, alongside exploring technical and institutional matters. A bilateral commitment to a fair agreement was emphasized in a statement by India's commerce ministry.

Amid these discussions, high-level talks are scheduled to take place between Sabine Weyand, EU's Director-General for Trade, and India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal. Challenges such as the EU's carbon tax and trade barriers are crucial points on the agenda, as both sides aim to finalize an agreement by December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025